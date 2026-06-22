Rama accuses Albanians from Macedonia and Kosovo of supporting the protests against him

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is facing massive protests over his endorsement of a Trump linked tourism development, accused the Albanians from Macedonia of supporting the protests. Rama wrote an emotional post referring to the ethnic Albanian protesters coming from Macedonia and Kosovo as “hordes on four wheeled horses coming to Tirana to topple the Albanian Government”.

This is a question that their sponsors should actually ask themselves, who I assure them are spending the money only to cause national and international damage to the image of the Albanians of Macedonia and Kosovo itself, Rama said, accusing Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his VV movement of supporting the protests.

Rama also played the nationalist card, accusing the protesters of defacing a flag of the UCK guerrilla organization, whose leaders are locked in power-struggle against Kurti in Kosovo.

Rama has himself frequently interfered in Macedonian politics, famously convening a meeting of the leaders of ethnic Albanians in Macedonia in late 2016, to prod them to bring Zoran Zaev to power. Albanian citizens were also travelling to Macedonia recently to attend protests organized by the Rama aligned DUI party, which is struggling to adjust to life in the opposition.