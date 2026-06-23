Security details about the visit of Mickoski’s wife and son to Bulgaria leaked to the gutter press

A leak from the Bulgarian authorities further complicated relations between the two countries after a nationalist social media outlet published the details surrounding a visit by Prime Minister Mickoski’s wife and younger son to Bulgaria. The note included the travel agenda and the security detail of the two family members, who were visiting friends at the Pamporovo resort in Bulgaria over three days.

This is an unprecedented moment when a diplomatic note about the visit of my wife and son was leaked. This is an unusual practice in diplomacy and is possibly a unique such case. The leaking of the diplomatic note endangered the security of my family, said the Prime Minister today. Mickoski said that he has notified NATO about this incident and that he has apologized to his wife Rozi and son Antonio for enduring this threat.

Mickoski added that he is not encouraged by signals coming from Bulgaria after several high profile meetings between officials from the two countries held to discuss the historic dispute that has blocked Macedonia’s path toward the EU. “We will remain focused on what is our task, and that is to deliver on the reform agenda, conduct reforms at home, build up our economy and solve our problems”, added the Prime Minister.