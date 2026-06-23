Court removes a hurdle in the Ilovica copper mine project

The High administrative court decided today to overturn a decision that put an obstacle before the opening of the Ilovica copper mine. The Ilovica company was prevented from uniting its two mining concessions into one, but the court decision overtuned this and has allowed the company to enlarge the concession.

The mine project was first announced over a decade ago and it should become a significant economic project in the area east of Strumica. But it faced significant opposition as it would operate in the hills above one of the most fertile agricultural zones in Macedonia. The Government today said that it is bound to respect the rule of the law, and to respect the decision of the court.

We are aware that among some of the local population and civic groups there exist justified concerns about this project. That is why the Government will continue to fully transparently review all relevant facts, expert opinions and arguments, within the legal procedures and its institutional capacities. Our priority remains to create conditions for economic growth, new investments and opening jobs, but that must not be at the cost of the health of the citizens, the natural resources and the environment. Protectign the public interest, respect for the highest ecological standards and full lawfullness of the procedures are the principles that the Government will not ignore, said the Government in a statement following the court’s decision.