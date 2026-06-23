Final piece of the EU reform agenda is close to being resolved

We are very close to resolving the last outstanding issue on the electoral code and submitting in to the Parliament – all other reform legislation is in Parliament and faces fine-tuning, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, discussing the dozen of reforms required by the European Union as part of its growth plan for the Balkans.

The electoral code is the only issue that requires broader support and input from the opposition.

As far as I’m informed, the Parliament will meet on the 26th. We will have 2-3 days for fine tuning of the reforms package. The deadline is June 30th, but experience tells us that the delivery can come until July 15th. We expect to confirm our position as front-runners in the reform agenda, just as we did in December, but let’s wait for the European Commission report, Mickoski said.