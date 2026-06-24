Mucunski summoned the Bulgarian Ambassador to explain the leak that endangered Prime Minister Mickoski’s family

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski summoned the Bulgarian Ambassador to Macedonia Zhelyasko Radukov, to protest the leak of the security plans surrounding the visit of Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s wife Rozi and son Antonio to Bulgaria. The plans, including the names and weapons carried by the security detail accompanying Mickoski’s family members, were published by a Bulgarian nationalist Facebook page.

If it was something that happened to me, I would have apologized. This is an unacceptable way of ordering the relations between two countries. Things like these should not happen to countries that are not in war, said Mucunski about the leak that apparently came from the Bulgarian authorities. Mucunski said that Bulgaria still has not given an explanation of how the leak happened.

Mickoski said that the leak endangered the security of his wife and son as they were visiting a Bulgarian mountain resort with their friends.

Mucunski today also addresed the Bulgarian demands of aligning the historic narrative according to the Bulgarian views of history, through a joint historic commission. Mucunski said that Macedonia can’t accept narratives such as declaring the Macedonian national heroes like Goce Delcev and Jane Sandanski as Bulgarians who fought merely for some kind of autonomy within Bulgaria. “Also, if we try to run away from the reality of what was happening on this territory in the Second World War, the historic commission will likely not have results. We have different histories with different memories. The approach from Bulgaria is artificially dividing our peoples. We tell them to open our path toward the European Union and they will see how that negative energy toward Bulgaria will turn positive”, Mucunski said.