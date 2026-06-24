Parliament moves to ban citizens under 18 from driving electric scooters

The Parliament began a process to ban the use of electric scooters by people under 18, and to impose a 20 kilometers per hour speed limit on the devices. The move comes after a spate of accidents, some of them fatal.

The appearance of new types of electric vehicles is changing the commute and allows greater mobility but at the same time it brings significant risks to the safety of our citizens, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Nikola Micevski.

In two and a half years, starting in 2024, there were 46 fatalities involving motorcycle and scooter drivers and 585 sustained serious injuries.