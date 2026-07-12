Nikoloski: 1,200 local infrastructure projects are supported by the Government

The number of local infrastructure projects that are being implemented with the help of the Government currently stands at 1,200, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

These are projects that directly improve lives of our citizens, and are being carried out along with the large national infrastructure projects – be they fast railroad lines, highways and expressway, but at the same time the citizens want to see that they have proper water and sewage lines, orderly sidewalks and are not forced to walk through mud, said Nikoloski.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the decision was to have centrally funded local projects first focus on the infrastructure, and then move on to more investments in public clinics, schools and kindergartens. The funds are largely provided by the inter-governmental loan from Hungary, which was also used to provide low interest loans to businesses that were prepared to make significant investments.