Agreement with EBRD to finance construction of the Skopje – Blace highway

The Macedonian signed a contract with EBRD for construction of the Skopje – Blace highway that will link Macedonia to Kosovo. EBRD will provide a grant of 30.8 million EUR and a loan of 167.6 million.

These highway will be 10.5 kilometers long with two lanes in both directions and 27 meters wide. It is a very difficult terrain, through the Skopje Crna Gora mountain massif and will require five double tunnels with total length of 5 kilometers, and nine bridges, said Koce Trajanovski, head of the Macedonian Roads company.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the signing of the contract, noting that, with it, Macedonia will have six active highway construction sites at the same time. “This will provide added value to the Macedonian economy, which is a high priority for me and the Government, said Mickoski.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, the planned highway is part of the strategic vision to turn Macedonia into a key traffic knot in the Balkans. “The highway will link Skopje to Pristina, and further to Tirana, Duress and Bar. This opens Skopje to another port and to new possibilities for trade, business and tourism development”, said Nikoloski.