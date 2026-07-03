Mickoski intends to lead VMRO to another victory in the next general elections

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that his political goal is to lead VMRO-DPMNE to an electoral victory in the next general elections and to continue implementing the policies of the Government.

After I have completed this portion of my life as President of the Government, I will return to my students at the university. I never said when that will happen – whether in a year, five or ten. Those who are scared of me and keep predicting my end, should rather try working harded to achieve their goal, while I will work harder to make sure it comes as late as possible, said Mickoski in a TV interview this evening.

The Prime Minister said that he would be satisfied if his party achieves the same result in the next elections as it did in the elections of 2024. “We have much more to do for the country and the citizens. From this vantage point I can clearly see what was done wrong in the past decades. The citizens deserve to see things get better and I am motivated to work as never before in my life”, added Mickoski, who again dismissed speculations that he may run for President in 2029.