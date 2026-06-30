Mickoski: VMRO will run Healthcare and Welfare, VLEN will take over the Ministry of Political System

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today confirmed the key details about the coming Government reshuffle.

The Healthcare Ministry, currently held by a VLEN candidate, will go to VMRO-DPMNE, as will the department of Welfare, Demographics and Youth. VLEN will take over the department for Political System, which has historically been led by an Albanian candidate, except for the previous two years. ZNAM will gain the Department of Agriculture, said Mickoski, and will likely have to give the position of Justice Minister to VLEN. Another change to the cabinet will be the abolition of the position of Deputy Prime Minister for good governance.

I believe that the concept of good governance will be more efficient if it is run through my cabinet wher we already have secretaries in charge of implementing the program of the Government and the Government policies, said Mickoski during a Telma TV interview.

Mickoski did not disclose the names of the new ministers, but said that the total number of changes will be about eight. The Prime Minister also announced that the ruling coalition will likely be expanded with the addition of the Turkish Democratic Party, which has one seat in Parliament, and which is negotiating a longer strategic partnership.