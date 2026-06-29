Parliament begins procedure to adopt new Electoral Code, opposition parties say they will block it

The draft Electoral Code was submitted to Parliament today, and is expected to be discussed under an expedited procedure. Tho opposition parties, DUI, Levica and SDSM, announced that they will oppose the law and possibly even try to prevent its adoption.

Some of the opposition parties – such as DUI and Levica – participated in the discussions of top party leaders held in January that covered this issue, but still plan to vote opposed.

SDSM leader Venko Filipce said that his main objections are the possibility to allow electronic voting for the diaspora voters – which have often been unable to vote because of the small number of diplomatic missions. Filipce also opposes the broader possibility to define a valid ballot and the stricter rules for registering objections durign the voting.

Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki responded that the objections from Filipce are an attempt to block the adoption of reform laws that are aligned with the EU legal system.

I would also add that, with his announced attempt to block the adoption of the law, Venko Filipce is looking for a possible excuse for his next electoral defeat – or possibly to boycott the next elections, said Milososki.