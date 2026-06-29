Parliament votes to close all gambling sites within 500 meters of a school

The Parliament voted today 60 to 20 to adopt changes to the law on gambling that ban opening casinos and betting places within 500 meters of schools.

Gambling companies bitterly opposed the changes, but the majority in Parliament condluded that their massive expansion must be curtailed. The law also bans the use of illuminating advertising and reduces the size of allowed advertising. It will also mandate electronic connection of gambling machines with the tax authority system, to detect tax evasion.