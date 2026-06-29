Macedonia has the lowest price index in Europe

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that he will persoanlly review the recent price increases, and will focus on possible abuse by the retailers.

The consumer price index in Macedonia is absolutely lowest in Europe, 49.7 percent below the European average. That is enough to denounce claims from those who don’t want to see Macedonia proud and moving forward. But it is not enough as an achievement and I will eprsonally work and focus to follow up on the prices of the 600-700 products that are included in the price index, said Mickoski.