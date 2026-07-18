Mickoski: the judiciary will receive more funding when it begins to deliver

The judiciary will not receive additional funding until it begins to deliver on the fight against corruption, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, discussing the latest EU progress report.

The proposal from the law on the public prosecution is that they receive 0.5 percent of the budget. But they will not get the money. They won’t get the money because they didn’t earn them. Because we are still waiting on them to deliver justice. We gave them everything they wanted in terms of new hirings and more independence. But there is no more money. The Government will not allow to be pressured on this issue, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

According to the Prime Minister, the report lists the positive and negative sides in the Macedonian judiciary, while noting that some politicians exerted pressure on the judiciary. “The report notes continued pressure from politicians toward the judiciary and the prosecution. It also notes the need for more funding. And lastly, it criticizes the judges and the prosecutors, which is contradictory with the second point. On one hand, the report faults the judiciary for failing to deliver, and on the other, it wants the Government to give them more money. These two points don’t go well together. They will begin to deliver and then they will receive more money”, said Mickoski.