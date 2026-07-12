Macedonia has one of the lowest inflation rates in the region

The inflation rate in Macedonia is among the lowest in the region, said the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release, that compares the regional results for June.

Macedonia had an inflation rate of 3.4 percent, with Slovenia at 3.6, Greece – 3.9, Croatia – 4.5, Bulgaria – 5.6 and Turkey way up with an inflation rate of 32.1 percent.

The results clearly show that Macedonia has the lowest inflation rate in the region. According to the State Stastistics Bureau, the rate is down by 0.5 percent compared to May. In food and non-alcoholic beverages, the rate was just 2.5 percent, and in clothes and shoes – 2.1 percent. These are the categories that most directly affect living standards, said the ruling party in its statement.

The party responded to allegations from the opposition SDSM party about the inflation rate, declaring them as “made-up crises” and “fearmongering”.