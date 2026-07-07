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08.07.2026
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Wednesday, 8 July 2026

Nikoloski: even without sea access, Macedonia can become a key crossroad in the Balkans

Macedonia

07.07.2026

Nikoloski: even without sea access, Macedonia can become a key crossroad in the BalkansEven without sea access, Macedonia can become a key crossroad in the Balkans, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski after the signing of an agreement with EBRD to fund the construction of a highway from Skopje to the border with Kosovo. The agreement includes a 30.8 million EUR grant and over 170 million EUR in loans.

This country can become the strategically most important point in the Balkans, where business, trade, tourism and economic exchange intersect, said Nikoloski, adding that the highway will be a challenging one.

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