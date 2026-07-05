Mickoski: the Government paid back 700 million EUR in loans in two years

In two years, the Government has paid back over 700 million EUR that were issued as loans by the SDSM led Government, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

The total sum of serviced or reprogrammed loans in the past two years amounts to 4.5-4.6 billion EUR. This debt that was largely created in the seven years of the SDSM – DUI Government. Some preceded it, but mostly, over there quarters, are from their period. We are both servicing these outstanding obligations and coming up with funds for infrastructure projects. We also signed union contracts in education, healthcare and the public administration. When you work frugally, you can repair the consequences of that time which, we all hope, never comes back, said the Prime Minister.