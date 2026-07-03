EU Ambassador Rokas sees good progress in the reforms, expects that the Electoral Code will pass

EU Ambassador Michalis Rokas said that he sees that reforms in Macedonia have sped up in all 51 reform steps, and that he is working with the Government to ensure that out of the 10 current priorities, nine and a half are met. Ambassador Rokas added that he finds the proposed Electoral Code to be basically good and that he expects to see it adopted – the law is currently blocked in Parliament by SDSM and Levica.

Rokas said that the grace period to implement the current 10 priorities expired on June 30th and that the EU mission in Macedonia worked with the Government to meet them and achieved excellent results. The European Commission will do a final review of the work in the next 10 days and will announce its final decision in September.

With that, we have good progress and it is important that there is progress in all 51 steps, said Ambassador Rokas.

Regarding the Electoral Code, Rokas said that the European Commission and ODIHR gave positive estimates of the law. The Ambassador added that he understands that there are disagreements around the law, but that he expects it will be adopted.