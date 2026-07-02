“We secured significant increase in pensions and the average salary”

In a Sitel TV interview today, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski discussed the economic record of his Government, that is at half term.

In the past two years, the average salary went up by 8,000 denars. That is not enough, but given where we started from, I think it is sufficient. We increased the pensions by 7,000 denars. Again, it is not enough, but the average pension was 14-15 thousand denars, and now it’s up by significant 40-45 percent. The economic growth was 1.8 percent before us, and now it’s doubled at 3.5 percent. And in terms of infrastructure, this Government is building six highways at the same time – as we are about to sign the contract for the Skopje – Blace highway on Monday. Tobacco production doubled from 2024, from 16 to 26 million kilograms. The grape harvest is almost doubled to 120-130 million kilograms, said Mickoski.