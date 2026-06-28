Nikoloski: Bitola – Prilep highway is symbol of development of the entire Pelagonija region

The Bitola – Prilep highway is becoming symbol of development of the entire Pelagonija region, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, as he shared footage of the progress on the nearly half-built highway.

We are working ever faster on the ground and are building this strategic highway, which is part of the Corridor 10D and will open new possibilities for development. This is the longest individual highway section breing built in Macedonia. Our goal is to have traffic open on one lane as early as next week. The highway will mean faster and safer transit, better connectivity and greater competitiveness of the economy of Pelagonija, which is one of the most important regions in Macedonia. We are investing in modern infrastructure to secure better life for our citizens and new perspectives for the future generations. We are building up Macedonia, Nikoloski said.