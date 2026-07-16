Nikoloski: work on the fast railroad line will begin by the end of the year

Preparations for the Corridor 10 fast railway line are proceeding with excellent speed and work will begin by the end of this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski. The railway is going to be built as part of the strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom.

The preparations of the environmental study and the social impact study are almost over. In the beginning of August we will do public presentations at at least four locations – in Skopje, Veles, Demir Kapija and Gevgelija, where the local population will be able to get acquainted with the project. The project is a high quality document on almost 1,600 pages and it covers all angles, said Nikoloski.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister added that four companies have submitted their bids for the repeated contract to provide electric busses for the public transit company in Skopje and in other cities, after the initial bidding procedure failed. Nikoloski said that the public will be informed about the four offers on Monday. “I sincerely hope that this time the bidding procedure will be successful and that we will be able to procure the vehicles”, said Nikoloski.

On the development of digital infrastructure, Nikoloski said that the Government is considering building a state owned data center that will cover the needs of the public institutions. “We want to keep up with the times on an issue that was not even considered in our legislature – it was in a gray zone where it’s neither forbidden or allowed. The investment can come from the public or private sector. So far we do not have a private investor, and the changes in the laws are not made with someone in mind – we simply want to create a legal framework that would be open for potential investors”, said Nikoloski.