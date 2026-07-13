Levica accuses SDSM of blocking the adoption of a joint opposition proposal on the electoral code

SDSM today again refused to attend the coordinative meeting between the opposition parties in Parliament, on the issue of the electoral code. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called on SDSM, DUI, Levica and the other smaller opposition parties to come up with a proposal of their own for the electoral code, and said that the ruling majority will support it, but SDSM was again missing.

Levica, which is pushing for the introduction of a single electoral district condemned SDSM’s decision. “This party over the years has used every principle it claimed to hold for bargaining but now they try to give lessons to us, as we initiate fundamental reforms of the electoral code, said Levica in a statement, accusing SDSM of sabotaging the push to abolish the current six electoral districts in favor of a single district.

VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski said that it’s obvious that the opposition parties have differences of opinion, or have decided to jointly work to prevent the adoption of the electoral code. The code is becoming an issue for Macedonia in its reform process before the EU and the opposition parties have been accused of deliberately trying to stop its adoption so that Macedonia won’t be seen to make progress toward the EU.