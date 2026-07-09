Mickoski says that the ruling majority will support any agreement on the electoral code reached by the opposition parties

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today called on the opposition parties to sit between themselves an reach agreement on the electoral code, insisting that the ruling majority will support their decision. The only request Mickoski made is that the agreement includes provisions that will allow citizens in the diaspora to vote, and added that the agreement may include the creation of a single electoral district.

You want one district? You got it. More money? Fine, we will cut from our funding and give more to them, even though we are the largest political party. We will accept everything they come up with. But, unfortunately, we do not have an answer from the opposition yet, said Mickoski.

SDSM and Levica are blocking the adoption of the electoral code, which is beginning to cause an issue in Macedonia’s EU reform agenda. Mickoski emphasized that the Macedonian citizens living in places like Australia have to travel for days in order to vote, under the current model that limits voting only to the diplomatic missions. His initial proposal was to allow electronic voting, but because of concerns in the opposition, Mickoski said that he would agree to voting by mail.

Levica agreed to everything, but said that they can’t sing anything with us, they say that they are followers of Robbespiere and can’t be seen working with others. That is not acceptable, if you want to participate in the process, you must assume responsibility. So now they are making a theater for their small number of supporters, said Mickoski.