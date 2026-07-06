Filipce says he’s surprised by Slavjanka Petrovska’s decision to join the rebel faction

Embattled SDSM leader Venko Filipce addressed the creation of a new faction within the party, which is the biggest so far. Filipce specifically called out former Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska who is the first SDSM member of Paraliament to support the new faction led by Igor Ivanovski – Shema, who has been highly critical of Filipce. Filipce insisted that he will not try to remove Petrovska from her membership in the party – after he tried but failed to do so with previous prominent rebels.

I am very surprised by her move. I did not expect that Slavjanka Petrovska will make such a decision without talking to me first, and that she will fall under someone’s influence so easily, said Filipce.

He insisted that he has invited the group, which includes former Secretary Generals of SDSM, members of Government and mayors, to be active within SDSM but that he was refused.