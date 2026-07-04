VMRO and Mickoski dominate latest poll, Filipce is down to third place

The regular poll conducted by MKD.mk and Market Vision finds that the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party maintains its massive lead over the competitors. The phone poll, conducted in the second half of July on 1,200 citizens, finds that 20.5 pecent of all voters opt for VMRO, while only 6.2 would support its once chief competitor SDSM. Removing the undecided correspondents, VMRO jumps to half of all voters (49.7 percent) while SDSM is at 14.9 percent.

The ratio translates in the personal standing of party leaders. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski dominates the field with the support of 23.3 percent of all voters, and here SDSM leader Venko Filipce is down to third place with just 5.1 percent. DUI leader Ali Ahmeti is slightly ahead of him with 5.5 percent and VLEN co-leaders Izet Mehxiti and Bilal Kasami got 4.1 and 2.5 percent of the support.

Levica is the only other somewhat competitive party in the Macedonian camp, with 2.9 or 7 percent of the total/decided vote. In the Albanian camp, the poll places DUI and VLEN almost even, at 5 and 4.4 percent respectively.

Citizens cite the economic issues – salaries, pensions, unemployment and price growth – as their main issue, followed by crime and corruption. About 12.8 percent of those polled think that newly appointed chief State Prosecutor Nenad Savevski does a much better job while 35.1 percent think that there is no change, and 14.7 percent feel he does a far worse job (37.4 percent were undecided). Overall, the office of State Prosecutors enjoys low support, with 53.5 percent of citizens finding its job somewhat unsatisfactory (15.6) or highly unsatisfactory (37.9 percent). Only 3.7 percent are highly satisfied with its work and 17.6 percent say they are somewhat satisfied.