Government will meet with supermarkets that hiked their profit margins

Some supermarkets hiked their profit margins to 12-15 percent in June, compared to June 2025, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, calling this practice unacceptable in light of the global energy crisis.

Gross margins are up by 2 to 5 percent compared with last year. We will meet with them and tell them clearly that that is unacceptable. If the margins were at 10 percent last year, now they are at 12 to 15 percent. We will not tolerate this and we will send a clear message. Without this increase, we would be the country with lowest inflation in Europe. I still expect the inflation to stabilize in June at a much lower level than it was in April or May, said Mickoski.