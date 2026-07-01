New ministers proposed for healthcare, labour, culture, justice and other departments

The names for the planned reshuffle in the Government were announced and will include changes in several key positions.

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu will be replaced with Saso Klekovski, the civil society activist who has been running the large Public Healthcare Fund for the past two years. VLEN will also relinquish the Ministry for Welfare, Demographics and Youth to VMRO-DPMNE – Fatmir Limani will be replaced with his current deputy Gjoko Velkovski.

Local Administration Minister Zlatko Perinski will replace Klekovski as head of the Public Healthcare Fund. His own position will be taken by Ivan Stoiljkovic, who was Minister for ethnic communities. VLEN is nominating Agon Ferati as new Minister for communities.

The position of Deputy Prime Minister for good governance, that was held by VLEN candidate Arben Fetai will be abolished and its function will be covered by the office of the Prime Minister.

VLEN will also gain the Culture Ministry and the Justice Ministry. Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov (VMRO) will be replaced by his deputy from VLEN Sedat Sulejmani. Justice Minister Igor Filkov (ZNAM) will be replaced by constitutional law professor from the South East Europe University Jeton Shasivari. ZNAM will in turn take the Agriculture Ministry from VMRO-DPMNE and has nominated Borce Serafimovski as Minister.

Erdzan Demir will be nominated as Minister without a department – representing the Roma community.

VMRO-DPMNE also announced two other appointments, unrelated to the Government. Government spokeswoman Marija Miteva will be the new head of the women’s wing of the party, while Todor Konevski will lead the party’s youth wing.

Prime Minister Mickoski also announced that he is in advanced talks with the Democratic Party of Turks, which was in coalition with DUI, to join the VMRO led coalition. This party holds one seat in Parliament and would gain a position in the Government of Minister without a department.