Powerful storm hits Skopje

A strong storm hit Skopje today, toppling trees and blowing roofs from buildings. In an intense half an hour, strong winds hit the city from the north.

So far there are no reports about injuries, but there is significant material damage, especially to buildings with lighter, tin roofs, and to vehicles that were hit by debris and falling trees. Parts of the city have their electricity or internet connection cut off. Rain poured through the roof of the Skopje airport, drenching the terminal.

Forecasters are warning that the rains and the strong wind can continue during the day, and in the coming days. The Crisis Center of the city met immediately after the storm struck, to coordinate the response.