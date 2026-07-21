Indian President Droupadi Murmu visits Macedonia

Indian President Droupadi Murmu visited Macedonia today, accompanied by a number of Government officials and a business delegation.

It was my tremendous honor to welcome Drupadi Murmu, the first President of India who has visited the Macedonian state. We discussed the Macedonian – Indian relations, with focus on the possibilities to cooperate in the economy, education, science, culture, tourism, healthcare and digital transformation. Our shared humane heritage of the Holy Mother Teresa and the experience in the Non-Aligned Movement are firm foundations for a new era in the Macedonian – Indian relations, said President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, who welcomed President Murmu.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski hosted a lunch with President Murmu to discuss the bilateral cooperation and possibilities for economic cooperation.

This is a historic visit that constitutes an important step toward the opening of new perspectives for cooperation between our two friendly countries. We are jointly determined to build stronger ties in the future, said the Prime Minister.