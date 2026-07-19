Spain wins the World Cup

Spain won the 2026 World Cup, beating Argentina in the overtime 1:0.

De la Fuente’s team dominated the game throughout, drowning out the Argentinian players who barely managed a few wide shots. Enzo Fernandes’ reckless tackle on Pau Cubarsi meant that Argentina had to play the overtime with just 10 men, and while Martinez was excellent on goal, he was not able to stop a shot from Feran Torres in the 106th minute.

Messi tried to rally the troops with several corners late in the game, but an attempt by Simeone went high.

President Trump was in attendance at the star-studded match as Madonna and Justin Bieber performed at the half-time, accompanied by Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.