“Government policies contributed to the huge VMRO advantage in the polls”

Following the latest MKD-Market Vision poll, that showed massive advantage for VMRO-DPMNE against SDSM, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he sees it as result of the hard work put in by his Government. The poll showed VMRO with support from nearly half of all voters, while SDSM is just under 15 percent.

This supports the policies implemented by the Government. We will continue to work in the same fashion, and if we make some mistakes, we will apologize – but it’s important that we deliver what the citizens are asking from us, said the Prime Minister.