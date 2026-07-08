EU Commissioner Kos heaps praise on Macedonia for the accomplished reforms

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos strongly praised Macedonia for its reforms – during her joint press conference with Prime Minister Mickoski, Kos said that Macedonia is among the best performers in meeting the 10 reform priorities. Never the less, the Commissioner said that adopting the Bulgarian demands to amend the Constitution remains a condition for opening the EU accession talks.

We in Brussels are encouraged and truly happy that Macedonia made a leap to the top positions when it comes to the Growth Plan reforms. Even though at the moment Macedonia can’t move forward in the accession talks, it does not mean that neither you nor we deliver. You are delivering a lot in the reform agenda, said Kos, who added that Macedonia can draw on 750 million EUR from the Growth Plan.

The Growth Plan is the new way in which the EU engages with the candidate countries. We have financial instruments. They are not charity. We can give loans and grants to the governments of the candidate countries only if they deliver, said Kos.