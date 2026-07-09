Albania refuses entry to members of Parliament and a Government official from Macedonia

The Macedonian Foreign Ministry and Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi are seeking an explanation from Albania after it banned two members of Parliament and a Government official from entering the country. Albania apparently did this as its ruler Edi Rama fears that ethnic Albanian officials from Kosovo and Macedonia are coming to support the large scale protests against his corruption.

VLEN members of Parliament Bekim Qoku and Adnan Azizi and Hasim Murtezani – Deputy Secretary General of the Macedonian Government – were turned back a tthe border by Albanian officials even though they had diplomatic passports.

As Speaker of Parliament I express my serious concern regarding the reports of the treatment of members of Parliament at the Qafasan border crossing. The members of Parliament are elected representatives of the citizens and carry a constitutional mandate. Any actions that affect their authority and their office should be in line with the highest standards of respect and dignity, and not based on unclear procedures that leave room for suspicion, said Gashi.