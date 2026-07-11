Nikoloski: many infrastructure projects are underway in Ohrid

A number of important infrastructure facilities are under construction in Ohrid, supported by the Government, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski today, during a visit to Macedonia’s main cultural and tourist attraction city by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The Government officials visited the new Koco Racin school and the youth center that are under construction, as well as the landmark Ohrid high school. They also inspected work on Klenoec street that is an important link in the city.