VLEN says they will take culture, justice and community relations in the Government reshuffle

Deputy Prime Minister Bekim Sali announced today that his VLEN coalition expects to take over the departments of culture and justice, while giving away healthcare and labour-demographics in the coming reshuffle of the Government.

VMRO-DPMNE, VLEN and ZNAM held talks over the past days, and these are the first details to emerge from one of the coalition partners. Sali said that the VLEN coalition will keep the Economy Ministry, the Ministry of Environment, his department for EU integration, and will also take over the position of Deputy Prime Minister for inter-community relations from Ivan Stoiljkovic. The Justice Ministry is held by ZNAM and this party has still not come out in public with its position on the reshuffle, other than to have its leader Maksim Dimitrievski say that relations in the coalition as best they have ever been.