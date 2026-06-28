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29.06.2026
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Monday, 29 June 2026

Heatwave warning in effect over the next two days

Macedonia

28.06.2026

Macedonia is hit by the Europe wide heatwave and today the Institute for Public Health made recommendations to citizens and companies.

Citizens are urged to avoid being in the open, working or being involved in activities, between 11 and 17h, and to wear light clothes while out. While indoors, citizens are urged to close the blinds and air condition their apartments. Fatty foods should be avoided, as well as high quantities of sugar, and all should hydrate during the day while avoiding alcohol and highly caffeinated drinks.

Temperature peaks are expected on Monday and Tuesday, after which rains are expecting to bring down the temperatures from highs of nearly 40 to around 30 degrees Centigrade.

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