 Skip to main content
29.06.2026
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 29 June 2026

Dutch poet Brassinga honored as laureate of the Struga Poetry Evenings

Culture

28.06.2026

Dutch poet Anneke Brassinga was welcomed today at the St. Sophia cathedral church in Ohrid, to honor her as the laureate of the 2026 Struga Poetry Evenings festival. President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, who is the patron of the event, welcomed Brassinga, and Bas Kwakman, former head of the Rotterdam Poetry Festival, spoke about Brassinga’s work and praised the poet as a linguistic wizardress of the Dutch poetry.

In 1939 British poet Auden wrote that poetry |makes nothing happen: it survives”. Still, sometimes it would appear as blessing if poetry, as a universally appreciated tradition, could sometimes prevent some things from happening: today we see how the enflamed light of devastating violence, cruelty and inhumanity, are manifesting across the world. I would be happy and grateful for this miracle, for a sudden, lasting peace – brought forward through an innocent act of wizardry, such as reciting a poem, Brassinga said in her acceptance speech.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 27.06.2026
Safe City system reduced number of fatalities by 40 percent
Sport  | 26.06.2026
Gjorcevska will play Anisimova in Wimbledon
Macedonia  | 26.06.2026
France: Ambassador Nikolov visited Charante