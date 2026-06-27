Toskovski: Macedonia has the lowest crime rate in 20 years

Macedonia today has the lowest crime rate in the last 20 years. In the past two years, we have seen a decrease in total overall, an efficiency rate of 69 percent has been achieved, and the number of identified perpetrators has also increased significantly, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski during his statement detailing the work of the Ministry under his watch.

According to Toskovski, these results are confirmation of the dedicated work of police officers, improved coordination and timely action in the field.

The results in the fight against organized crime are particularly significant. Over 30 organized crime groups, which operated in various areas – from illicit drug trafficking and corruption, to migrant smuggling, illicit arms trafficking, counterfeiting of money, human trafficking and other serious forms of crime – have been suppressed. Behind these figures are the effects of intercepted criminal channels, prevented illegal activities and they send a clear message that no one is above the law and that institutions have the capacity to deal with the most serious security challenges, Toskovski pointed out.

The number of suppressed organized criminal groups with corrupt activities has increased by 50 percent. Six such groups have been suppressed, with 146 individuals and 18 legal entities being criminally charged. Around 500 criminal acts have been detected, and the number of reported perpetrators exceeds 1,000, which is a significant increase compared to the previous period. With these actions, illegal practices and corrupt activities were stopped in several areas of particular importance for citizens and the state, says the minister.

In terms of the fight against illicit drug trafficking, 11 organized criminal groups have been suppressed, nine international transports of marijuana and cocaine have been prevented, and three improvised laboratories have been discovered.

Over 1,600 criminal acts were detected, with around 1,900 perpetrators being identified, while around 6.2 tons of various narcotic drugs were seized. It is particularly significant that cocaine seizures have increased by more than 300 percent, which indicates the strengthened capacities for detecting and preventing international drug trafficking channels. Successful results have also been achieved in preventing illicit arms trafficking. Over 550 pieces of weapons were seized, one polycriminal organized group was suppressed, and a significant increase in seized pyrotechnics was also noted. Through regional and international cooperation, attempts to illegally transport weapons to our country were also prevented. Property crime also recorded a positive trend. The number of aggravated thefts and robberies has decreased by more than 30 percent, while robberies and robberies have decreased by over 40 percent. These results mean greater security in the daily lives of citizens and greater security in local communities, Toskovski pointed out.

In violent crime, the number of murders committed has decreased by 4 percent.

It is particularly significant that, in addition to the current proceedings, the Ministry has also managed to shed light on several serious murders committed in previous years. With a professional and thorough investigation, cases that had been causing concern in the public for a long time were cleared up, and their clarification represents an important contribution to strengthening the sense of justice and security among citizens. All these results are proof of the dedication, professionalism and perseverance of police officers. They are also confirmation that with continuous investment in human capacities, modern working methods and inter-institutional cooperation, we can respond to challenges even more effectively and ensure a safer future for all citizens, said Toskovski in his address.