Serbia: Vucic announced his resignation, will likely call for early general elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced his resignation today, during the large rally of his supporters in Belgrade, and will likely seek a term as Prime Minister.

This is probably the last time I address you as President of Serbia. I have served my country for 14 years. I love Serbia more than anything and I was never interested in foreign designs. I only want to serve the citizens of Serbia, said Vucic, who added that he will remain in office a few more weeks and will then resign.

Vucic has faced large protests in Belgrade and other urban areas after the 2024 disaster at the Novi Sad railway station that killed 16 passengers.

His resignation will prompt early presidential elections, and Vucic’s SNS party will likely also dissolve the Parliament, moving forward the date for general elections as well. Vucic said that the list he will field in the general elections will run under the slogan “United Serbia”.