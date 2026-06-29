Singer Vlado Janevski dies aged 65

Popular singer Vlado Janevski died yesterday aged 65. He authored six albums and countless hit songs in his recognizable romantic style.

Janevski became popular with his Lastovica duo with Robert Sazdov, that was one of the first hit groups of independent Macedonia. A massive solo career followed, with songs such as “Doma si e doma”, “Eden baknez” and “Cairska Romantika”. He was Macedonia’s first Eurovision contender, with the song “Ne zori zoro”.

In the later part of his life he retired to Gevgelija, but would still perform, including for a concert in Skopje this winter with popular Serbian singer Bajaga.