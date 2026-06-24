Presentation of the Macedonian AI platform Vezilka

Vezilka is the name of the AI platform that was developed by the FINKI information technology faculty and the Digital Transformation Ministry, and was promoted today in Skopje. The platform will allow access to Macedonian researches to advanced supercomputers and AI models.

Access to the European infrastructure for artificial intelligence will allow that ideas developed in our country compete at the European and global level. This will be a strong impetus for economic growth and help open new jobs for the coming generations, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the presentation of the platform.

Vezilka will allow development of AI models using the Macedonian language.