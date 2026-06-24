Parliament throws out Levica motion to remove Interior Minister Pance Toskovski

With a 58 to 19 majority the Parliament voted today to defeat a proposal that Interior Minister Pance Toskovski is removed from his position.

The proposal was initiated by the Levica party and was supported by other opposition parties, but was easily defeatd by the ruling majority.

I will do my best that, as long as I am in this position, we improve at least one issue in every segment of my work. And the Macedonian citizens clearly see this approach, said Toskovski during his remarks in Parliament.

Levica and other opposition members accused him of “scandals, ommissions and lack of accountability”. The VMRO led majority responded that Toskovski was effective at dismantling criminal groups and corruption and that this is the reason why the opposition wants him out.