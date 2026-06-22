Mickoski calls on supermarkets to lower the prices

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called on retailers and supermarket chains to reduce food prices, now that the oil prices are reliably going down due to the end of the conflict in the Middle East.

My message is clear: the crisis is ending. The citizens were tolerant, and now it’s time for the retailers to repay back and lower the prices of their products – primarily the staple food products, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski warned that if this fails, the Government will use the mechanisms at its disposal to reduce the prices. “I will not accept excuses. If in the coming days there is no reaction from the supermarkets, distributors and producers, then the Government will react, and with long lasting measures. We will begin to name supermarkets, if need be”, the Prime Minister added.