Hungary: citizen spat on Petar Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar was spat upon by a citizen during one of his walks through the city. The incident happened at the Nyugati railway station and the man was seen walking up to Magyar, making a comment and spitting on him, while the security detail is nowhere to be seen.

You dare come here?, the man is heard saying.

The incident happened as Magyar’s Government and the prosecution are going against the opposition Fidesz party, storming into its computer systems and seizing its communications. Even the Fidesz website was down today, indicating that the Government intends to devote itself to attacking the opposition.

Fidesz announced that it is entering a posture of resistance against the attacks from the Government, comparing them to the German and Soviet occupation of Hungary. “This is a politically motivated prosecution designed to cripple Fidesz. Acting upon what appear to be poltiical orders, prosecutors seized the party’s entire membership database, email system and confidential personal data”, said former Prime Minister and Fidesz leader Viktor Orban.

Magyar’s ruling majority also adopted changes to the Constitution with the goal of forcing President Tamas Sulyok to resign and banning politicians – mainly from Fidesz, from holding seats in Parliament if they have done so for more than 12 years. A number of European leaders who are aligned with Orban expressed their dismay at the steps being made by Magyar, accusing him of autocracy.