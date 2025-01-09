Bulgarian nationalist leader Kostadinov calls for unification with Macedonia

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian nationalist party Rebirth, called for a unification of Macedonia and Bulgaria. The pro-Russian leader who gathered the nationalist vote around him and made his recently founded party the third largest in the country, said that Bulgaria should also take a slice of Ukraine.



Trump’s claims toward Canada are fully founded. There is nothing more logical and normal than to have two countries with a common history, origin, language and to a large degree – the common people, such as the US and Canada, to become one country. The same is the situation with Macedonia. There is nothing more logical than to have these two countries with common history, origin, language and people, become one country. The same goes for Southern Bessarabia. It has been part of the Bulgarian state for 450 years. Bulgarians are the native population there since the 6th century and are now the majority of the population. By comparison, Ukraine has had South Bessarabia for only 34 years. There is nothing more normal than to unite Bulgaria and Macedonia into one country and to restore South Bessarabia to Bulgaria. Ukraine is collapsing and at the next peace congress, we will decide on the future of the failed Ukrainian statehood. Bulgaria should affirm its claims on South Bessarabia, Kostadinov said in a Facebook comment.



This is an indecent proposal, the offer is not honest and it is not respectful. My opinion is that it comes from his frustrations, said President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, when asked about Kostadinov’s statement.

The Macedonian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the statement of the Bulgarian nationalist leader. “These ill intentioned comments from official Bulgarian politicians are a direct attack on our sovereignty, integrity and independence. They are contrary to the rules and principles of international law, the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the building of good neighborly relations, the Foreign Ministry said.



The Ministry also said that it expects to see condemnation of Kostadinov’s statement from Bulgarian politicians.