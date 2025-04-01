VLEN parties deny Taravari’s claim that they are in talks with DUI

Three parties from the VLEN coalition denied comments from their fourth partner – Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians – that they are allegedly in communication with their arch-rival DUI.

Taravari is sounding notes that he may break with VLEN over the division of seats at the coming local elections. In an interview, he said that VLEN is in communication with DUI. Taravari denied that he intends to leave the ruling coalition, but said that VLEN is losing support among ethnic Albanians.

We don’t want to speculate what Mr. Taravari meant with his statement that, besides him, other VLEN leaders are in talks with Ali Ahmeti. I have to clarify that neither BESA leader Bilal Kasami or any other BESA official is communicating with DUI, said the BESA party, which is one of the key partners in VLEN.

The smaller Alternative party also denied Taravari’s comments. “We have no need to communicate with a party that is placed on the US black list, and is remembered by Albanians for its corruption, crimes, and abuse of power”, Alternative said in its statement. A similar comment came from the Democratic Movement, the party led by Izet Mexhiti which is seen as an alternative for DUI party officials who want to defect to the ruling Albanian coalition.