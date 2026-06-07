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08.06.2026
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Monday, 8 June 2026

Negotiations about abolishing the EU roaming charges begin next week

Macedonia

07.06.2026

Negotiations with the European Union on abolishing roaming charges for Macedonia and the other Balkan countries will begin on June 12th, said IT Minister Stefan Andonovski. A meeting between European Commission representatives and Balkan ministers will be held to determine the key areas of negotiations.

This is one of the most visible benefits of EU accession that will directly affect our citizens and companies. The positive part is that each country is negotiating separately, and the process will move as quickly as each can meet the conditions. We expect that the talks will finish by the end of the year. On our end, the key portion of the preparations is already completed with the preparation of the regulatory package and the law on electronic communciations, said Andonovski during a press briefing.

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