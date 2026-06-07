Two new flights from Ohrid to destinations in Poland

Two new direct lines to Poland were added at the Ohrid airport. The first flight from Wroclaw landed this morning, while the line to Katovice begins in two days.

These two new direct flights to the Ohrid airport will mean more passengers, more tourists, moer businessmen and greater openness to the world. We are opening two important lines that will allow Polish tourists to more easily visit the Ohrid region, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister added that the lines to Belgrade and Istanbul are also returning to this airport and that the goal of 3.5 million passengers on the two international airports in Macedonia that was planned in the next several years will be reached this year.

During his visit to Ohrid, Nikoloski and the TAV Macedonia representatives said that the on-going work on the airport is more than half finished, and the airport will soon have 4,500 additional square meters of usable area.