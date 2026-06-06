Designer Marjan Maximilian Denkov honored in Paris

The Embassy in Paris hosted an event honoring interior designer Marjan Maximilian Denkov, on the 20th anniversary of his work in Paris and the 14th anniversary of his Rue Monsieur Paris Interiors brand.

Denkov graduated at the prestigious ENSBA national school of art in Paris in 2007 and has drawn inspiration from Slavic cultural heritage in his work, as well as from Byzantium, the Ottoman Empire and the Greco-Roman architectural tradition. He has worked on numerous international exhibitions in Solun, Beijing, Barcelona, Bucharest, New York, Warsaw, Berlin, and Skopje. In his work he was recognized by Paris Mayor Anna Hidalgo and has received the Best Innovative Design award from the American Association of Interior Designers.

The event, hosted by Ambassador Igor Nikolov, was attended by Vice President of the French National Assembly Sebastien Chenu as well as other French government officials. A centerpiece of the event was Nisrin Zerman’s trompe-l’œil cake that was made to complement Denkov’s style.