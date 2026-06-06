We need to show patience and we won’t act under pressure, Mickoski says about Radev’s comments

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski responded today to comments from his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev who insisted that Macedonia must meet their demand and amend its Constitution before it can open the EU accession talks.

We have a plan and a strategy and we won’t work under pressure. These processes require patience, caution and arguments, and not hasty moves. As long as I am President of the Government I will not support amending the Constitution without a clear end to the process an guarantees that new bilateral and identity related issues will not be opened. Only such a package can have my support, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that the action plan on minority rights, which is also one of the Bulgarian demands, has been fully prepared and aligned with an EU approved expert on the issue. But, he said, “only one EU country has submitted its comments” to the plan, clearly hinting at Bulgaria.